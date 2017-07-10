Police release activist after nabbing him over mistaken identity

In a case of mistaken identity, police today took into custody a person leading an anti-tobacco campaign.

Activist Prabhakaran had come to the district collectorate to submit a petition alleging that tobacco products such as pan masala and ghutka were available across the city, despite they being banned.

As he was carrying some of packets of some of these products to be presented before the authorities, police mistook him to be a salesman and detained him, police said.

However, on realising their mistake after he disclosed his identity, police released him. He had come to submit the petition as it was the day when the Collector received public grievances, police added.