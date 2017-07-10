10 Jul 2017, Edition - 727, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Asian Athletics Championship 2017: India creates history by topping medal tally with 29 medals, China second
  • Terror accomplice from Uttar Pradesh nabbed, accused helped LeT terrorists to loot ATMs in Kashmir, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashm
  • Several terrorists eliminated by forces, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashmir
  • Beef not banned in Goa, tourists can eat whatever they like: Minister
  • Two terrorists killed in Nowgam, search operation underway
  • Royal Jordanian Airlines gets exemption from US ban on passengers carrying laptops & tablet computers on flights
  • Delhi government to ban shared cab rides
Coimbatore

Police release activist after nabbing him over mistaken identity

Covai Post Network
July 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In a case of mistaken identity, police today took into custody a person leading an anti-tobacco campaign.

Activist Prabhakaran had come to the district collectorate to submit a petition alleging that tobacco products such as pan masala and ghutka were available across the city, despite they being banned.

As he was carrying some of packets of some of these products to be presented before the authorities, police mistook him to be a salesman and detained him, police said.

However, on realising their mistake after he disclosed his identity, police released him. He had come to submit the petition as it was the day when the Collector received public grievances, police added.

