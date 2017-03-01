Police stations start upload of road accident documents to CCTNS website

Police stations in the city are commencing the upload of documents related to road accidents to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) website from today onwards.

The Madras High Court has given directions to submit detailed accident reports (DAR) for all road accident cases before claims tribunals and also to share the same with insurance companies, accused and victims.

In compliance with the said orders of the Madras High Court, the police department is developing an online facility to share the documents pertaining to the road accident cases with claim tribunals and other stakeholders.

In this regard, city police stations are starting to upload documents pertaining to road accidents to the CCTNS website from today onwards.

“All tribunals can access road accident cases registered anywhere in the State. All documents have to be uploaded before charge-sheeting. Each tribunal can generate reports on the number of documents downloaded,” said City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj.

The documents identified for sharing are First Information Report (FIR), vehicle registration certificate, driving license, insurance certificate, commercial fitness certificate and permit, rough sketch, autopsy report, accident register copy, wound certificate and other documents required as per DAR.

“The authenticity of the documents will be verified before they are uploaded,” police sources said.