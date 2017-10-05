Police to conduct awareness programme for drivers

The City Traffic Police would soon conduct an awareness programme for drivers of public transport on safe driving.
Disclosing this to The Covai Post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sujith Kumar said most of the fatal accidents that happened in the city due to the negligence of drivers of TNSTC buses. TNSTC drivers and those from private companies that have their own fleet of vehicles to drop their employees would attend the programme, he said.
An awareness programme to obey traffic rules would also be conducted for school and college students, he added.
On traffic congestions at Ukkadam, Mettupalayam bus stand and Lakshmi Mills signal, he said it was because of drivers of private buses.”They do not take the buses till they reach full capacity. The very purpose of having bus bays is defeated because of them. Some times they even wait for more than 30 minutes in the same spot,” he said.
Sujith Kumar appealed to the motorists to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers to avoid head injuries.
