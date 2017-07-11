11 Jul 2017, Edition - 728, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Police vehicle wheel-clamped for parking in No-Parking slot

Covai Post Network
July 11, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The law enforcers a rent above law. This was proved when the traffic police wheel-clamped a vehicle of the police department for parking in a No Parking area in the city.

As the traffic police were busy towing vehicles or wheel clamping those parked on wrong side, one constable noticed a police vehicle parked wrongly in front of the District Court, just near District Collectorate and Police Commissionerate, police sources said.

Without any hesitation, he clamped the front tyre of the vehicle, bearing Chennai registration (TN 07) and continued his duty in search other defaulting vehicles.

The onlookers lauded the constable for being uptight, unmindful of what could possibly await him in the evening.

