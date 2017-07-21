Polit bureau Brinda Karat lauds abducted actor for her guts

Kottayam: CPM national leader Brinda Karat on Friday hailed the abducted actor for her guts to file complaint in the case and sought tough action against Dileep if he was found guilty.

This is first of it’s case reported in the country where a male actor hired criminals to assault fellow female actor, she said while inaugurating a seminar on women and secularism at Kozhikode.

The actor does not deserve any mercy if he was really involved in the crime, the polit bureau member said.

If he is guilty he should get maximum punishment so that it will be a lesson for others with similar outlook.

She patted the LDF government for acting fast in the case.