Pollachi – Podanur Broad gauge from August

The Pollachi – Podanur broad gauge tracks will be ready for transport by August said Shubhranshu Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railways of Salem Division here on Friday.

Briefing reporters after presiding over the 127th Annual Day celebrations of the Railway Mixed High School near Podanur here, Shubhranshu said that while land acquisitions have been sorted out , the toughness of the terrain had been delaying construction works.

However, he assured that the tracks will be up and about by August and broad gauge rail transport would commence sooner. Commenting on the absence of new trains for Coimbatore in the Railway Budget presented on Thursday, he said that new trains will be announced midway through the year based on schedule and track availability.

He also added that the proposed Antyodaya superfast express which would be the first exclusive unreserved long distance superfast express in India will be introduced based on demand. “Coimbatore will also be considered but the routes are not decided yet,” he added.

Shubhranshu further stated that Railway budget was prepared based on suggestions given by passengers and general public via social media and added that it would be a commuter friendly budget.