Students of the Sankara College of Science and Commerce on Friday celebrated Pongal Vizha in their campus.

Various competitions, including uriyadithal, tug of war, bharathanatiyam, kalari payitu, karakaattam, kolatam, silambatam and kolapotti, were held for the students. The winners were felicitated by T P Ramachandran, Secretary of Sankara Group of Institutions.