Coimbatore


Popular lyricist eulogises pro-Jallikattu protesters in poem

Covai Post Network
January 26, 2017

Chennai: Popular lyricist Vairamuthu, who has penned thousands of Tamil film songs, has come out with a literary poem eulogising the young pro-Jallikattu protesters, who achieved the unachievable by fighting for the revival of Jallikattu through their unrelenting sit-in protests in various venues across the State.

The long poem celebrates the youthful campaigners in stanza after stanza of poetical effusion, such as this one: “You all have gathered in strength as one party though with no visible leader, but you have shown the way for the whole of Tamils.”

Another stanza praises the youth for saying no to pizza and Pepsi, the fast foods of foreign origin, and praises them for vowing to give up fast food in their lives. While the poet bows in respect before the parents who begot these courageous youth, he says in his poem that the young men and women who took part in the protests were the two horns of the Jallikattu bulls (potent weapons).

Vairamuthu, while praising the youth for their struggle for the revival of Jallikattu, also hoped that the same youth would think twice about the evils of drinking, which afflicts the young lot.

