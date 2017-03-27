Portraying life’s funny realities

Comes the announcement: “The play begins” and on stage is an assistant director checking the microphones and the stage settings. She even tries to hold back the actors who are all set to storm onto the stage. The whole setting proves that a drama afterall, despite portraying the realities of life, is only a drama and not real life.

Beginning with the chaos of human follies, the play ‘Funny Painters in a Mad House’, an adaptation of the Italian playwright Dario Fo’s ‘House Painters Have No Memories’, moves on with a natural flow mocking the opportunistic mind of humans.

The one-act farce staged at the PSG College of Arts and Science on Sunday as a part of World Theatre Day, revolves around the experience of two painters who find themselves in trouble after trying to cover up a murder that never happened murder.

The man named George, who they think they had killed, had only been embalmed by his first wife, the widow, who wants him all to herself. However, the other three wives of George think he is dead.

K.S. Karuna Prasad from the Third Theatre Drama Troupe and director of the play says it is a tool that helps people pass the follies of humans with a laugh. “People can be utterly foolish at times. Their selfish attitude could be irritating and in the end of it all, it is nothing but a joke as life is like a boomerang. It throws back at you what you have to offer,” he says.

In the chaos that follows, the widow who initially wants to keep George all to herself by embalming him, accidentally falls on the same vaccine that was used to keep George embalmed and finds herself paralysed after which, George and the two painters, choose a wife each from the remaining four.

The students with their fluent dialogue and pristine performance showcased how life can become chaotic if we let loose our foolishness on the realities of life. Just like how one cannot keep a person embalmed for too long, the truth has to come out at some point and the one who tries to keep it hidden will get caught.