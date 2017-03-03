Positive notes on economy from note ban: CII chief

Demonetisation has had a positive impact pm Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, according to CII Coimbatore chairman S. Narayanan.

“The recently released GDP figures, which indicate some moderation in growth during FY2017, also show that our growth rate continues to remain strong at around 7 per cent,” he said in a statement.

The impact of demonetisation was showing to be transient and the economy was likely to reach higher growth levels in the coming quarters, it said.

“Most large businesses have made efforts to integrate their supply chains into cashless payment systems and this will soon yield benefits in terms of higher efficiency and productivity of the economy,” he felt.

For the consumer, the ease of making digital and cashless payments had become evident. “Many have switched to these instruments even in rural areas. Data in many sectors, such as passenger vehicles, indicates that while sales did decline, most consumer goods sales have rebounded by now,” he added.

Narayanan claimed that demonetisation also had little impact on agriculture as the crop estimates released showed that farm production was expected to be at a record high in the current year – as expected from the good monsoon.