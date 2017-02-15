Possibility of polls to TN Assembly: Stalin

Considering the current political situation, even before the long awaited local body elections, there is the possibility of polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly being held, DMK Working President, M.K. Stalin said today.

Addressing party workers at a meeting here, Stalin said that the present Government was only an interim one and that too not a stable one. More than 2000 persons joined the DMK on the occasion.

Stating that the government has no concern about the welfare of the people or the State, he said that the Government formed by either of faction of the AIADMK would be short lived.

He said the DMK, that has 89 MLAs, could not form the Government as it was short of majority by 1.1 per cent.

Replying to a specific question with regard to the reports of convening the meeting of party MLAs, Stalin said that no such meeting was convened and the MLAs were not asked to come to Chennai.