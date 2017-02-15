FLASH NEWS Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

Coimbatore


Possibility of polls to TN Assembly: Stalin

Covai Post Network
February 15, 2017

Considering the current political situation, even before the long awaited local body elections, there is the possibility of polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly being held, DMK Working President, M.K. Stalin said today.

Addressing party workers at a meeting here, Stalin said that the present Government was only an interim one and that too not a stable one. More than 2000 persons joined the DMK on the occasion.

Stating that the government has no concern about the welfare of the people or the State, he said that the Government formed by either of faction of the AIADMK would be short lived.

He said the DMK, that has 89 MLAs, could not form the Government as it was short of majority by 1.1 per cent.

Replying to a specific question with regard to the reports of convening the meeting of party MLAs, Stalin said that no such meeting was convened and the MLAs were not asked to come to Chennai.

