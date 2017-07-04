Post GST, TVS Motors slashes prices

TVS Motors has reduced prices of its models with effect from July 1 to hand down the benefits of GST to its customers.

The prices reduction is in the range of Rs. 350 to Rs.1500 in the commuter segment, and up to Rs. 4500 in the premium segment depending on each State, the company said in a statement.Dealers would be given suitable assistance on opening stock as on July 1, 2017, it added.

Under GST, the ex-showroom price of bikes have become uniform across India. However, the tax slabs are different – for two-wheelers below 350cc, it is now 28 p.cc (earlier it was 30 p.c.) and for bikes above 350 cc, it is now 31 p.c. as against the previous 30 p.c.