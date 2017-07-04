04 Jul 2017, Edition - 721, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Kiren Rijiju’s helicopter makes an emergency landing in Itanagar. Due to heavy rain chopper was caught in a heavy fog
  • Andhra minister says beer a health drink, promotes its sale
  • CBI demands life sentence for 1993 blasts case convict Abu Salem
  • North Korea says has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, primarily designed for nuclear weapons delivery
  • 22 of 29 states remove border checkposts after GST rollout
  • Forest dept announces ₹5k reward for info on sea turtle eggs
  • Railway stations to have cubicles to breastfeed infants
  • Saudi Arabia gives Qatar two more days to accept demands
  • Saudi columnist suspended for comparing King to God
  • Only 20% of Tihar jail’s 14,000 inmates are convicts
Coimbatore

Post GST, TVS Motors slashes prices

Covai Post Network
July 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

TVS Motors has reduced prices of its models with effect from July 1 to hand down the benefits of GST to its customers.

The prices reduction is in the range of Rs. 350 to Rs.1500 in the commuter segment, and up to Rs. 4500 in the premium segment depending on each State, the company said in a statement.Dealers would be given suitable assistance on opening stock as on July 1, 2017, it added.

Under GST, the ex-showroom price of bikes have become uniform across India. However, the tax slabs are different – for two-wheelers below 350cc, it is now 28 p.cc (earlier it was 30 p.c.) and for bikes above 350 cc, it is now 31 p.c. as against the previous 30 p.c.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Adams, Eves beware; Liliths are on the prowl
May 05, 2017

The Bible portrays Lilith as Adam’s first wife, made from dust and filth left after sculpting Adam, to be his helper and subordinate.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Childhood Depression May Increase the Risk of Addiction Later in Life
May 05, 2017

Depression is not just a bad phase, but a serious mental disorder that needs to be treated like any other ailments. Due to the social stigma attached to mental illnesses,......

Read More