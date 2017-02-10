FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Salem by month end

Covai Post Network
February 10, 2017
The Ministry of External Affairs of India has decided to open a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Salem by the end of February.

In a release, Regional Passport Office of Coimbatore has said that the POPSK would be one of the two such facilities in Tamil Nadu, where passport services are to be rendered in passport offices of respective regions.

“The pilot projects were inaugurated on January 25 at HPO at Mysuru in Karnataka and Dohad in Gujarat,” the release said.

Applicants from Salem can make use of the centre, the release added.

