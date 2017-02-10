Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Salem by month end

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has decided to open a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Salem by the end of February.

In a release, Regional Passport Office of Coimbatore has said that the POPSK would be one of the two such facilities in Tamil Nadu, where passport services are to be rendered in passport offices of respective regions.

“The pilot projects were inaugurated on January 25 at HPO at Mysuru in Karnataka and Dohad in Gujarat,” the release said.

Applicants from Salem can make use of the centre, the release added.