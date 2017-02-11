Posters supporting OPS appear in city

Chennai: Posters, supporting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, have started appearing in and around the city, even as police are verifying the veracity of reports that party workers have planned to stage black flag demonstration in front of the houses of MLAs, including a Minister, demanding their presence in their constituencies.

The posters appealed to the people to rally behind OPS, who was identified as her political heir by late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and also appreciating his bold step. It has the photographs of the AIADMK founder, M.G. Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and a MLA, V.C. Arukutty, who was the first to support Paneerselvam.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that some people and party workers have decided to stage black flag demonstration in front of the houses of MLAs, in and and around the city, who have gone missing from their constituencies in the district.

This include Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani and City MLA Amman Arjunan, who is staying in a resort near Chennai and told TV Channels that the MLAs were being well looked after and all were freely moving.

Police is verifying the veracity of the reports and take action only after it, police department sources said.