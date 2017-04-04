FLASH NEWS Aircel-Maxis deal: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram says due process was followed, there was no wrongdoing In a major offensive against drug mafia in Punjab, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs.61.61 crore of Jagjit Singh HC orders to waive loans of farmers received from cooperative banks ED attaches properties of former Chief Secretary of Chattisgarh Give us EVM for 72 hrs, will show how to rig it: Kejriwal Donald Trump pledges ‘full support’ to Putin over Russia metro attack reports Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th

Coimbatore


Postmen recruitment: TPDK suspects foul play

Covai Post Network
April 4, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Around 20 Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) activists were arrested today, when they attempted to protest in front of Post Office here, against selection of North Indians for the post of postmen in Tamil Nadu.

According to TPDK General Secretary K. Ramakrishnan, tests were held a few months ago to fill up 300 vacancies for the post of postmen in the State. A large number of North Indians were selected for the post.

“North Indians scoring 90 marks in 100 in Tamil language has come as big shock and surprise to other aspirants from the State, leading to suspicion of foul play in the selection. The Government should cancel the tests and conduct exams again so that the truth come out and justice meted out to Tamils,” Ramakrishnan said.

Those staging demonstration were arrested and later released.

