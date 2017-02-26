Potter attacked, wife robbed of chain by unidentified thieves

Thanjavur: Two unidentified robbers relieved a woman of a two-sovereign chain after attacking her husband near here early today.

The 35-year-old Vairavamurthy, a potter by profession and resident of Kuyavar Street in Punnainallur Mariammankoil area, was asleep at home along with his wife Suguna (32) when he heard someone moving about in his backyard at 3 am.

Vairavamurthy opened the rear door to check when the two thieves who were waiting there attacked him with a piece of wood. Hearing his scream, his wife Suguna (32) came there when the thieves snatched her chain weighing two sovereigns, and fled from there.

Based on a complaint lodged by Suguna, Thanjavur taluk police have registered a case and further investigation is on.