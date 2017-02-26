FLASH NEWS The development work that Akhilesh talks about, most of them were started by my government: Mayawati Govt to hire 980 officers to fill up vacancies in the prestigious IAS, IFS and IPS through civil services exam 2017 India has nearly lost Kashmir: P Chidambaram Manipur CM infamous for taking 10% commission as bribe: Modi SBI ATM dispenses ‘xerox’ copy of ₹2,000 note Won’t join politics, will lead spiritual life: Nitish’s son Delhi University girl gang raped by classmate and his friends Pelé’s son to serve drug-related prison sentence Harbhajan Singh blames Pune’s track for India’s loss Surprised with the way Aus won the Test: Michael Clarke

Coimbatore


Potter attacked, wife robbed of chain by unidentified thieves

Covai Post Network
February 26, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: Two unidentified robbers relieved a woman of a two-sovereign chain after attacking her husband near here early today.

The 35-year-old Vairavamurthy, a potter by profession and resident of Kuyavar Street in Punnainallur Mariammankoil area, was asleep at home along with his wife Suguna (32) when he heard someone moving about in his backyard at 3 am.

Vairavamurthy opened the rear door to check when the two thieves who were waiting there attacked him with a piece of wood. Hearing his scream, his wife Suguna (32) came there when the thieves snatched her chain weighing two sovereigns, and fled from there.

Based on a complaint lodged by Suguna, Thanjavur taluk police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

