Power cuts in Masakavundan Chettipalayam

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Periyanaickenpalayam on August 7 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Masakavundan Chettipalayam, Ponnae KavundanPuthur, M Rayarpalayam, Sunda Medu, Senappa Chettiputhur, Manikampalayam, Kallipalayam, Thottiyanur and Oraikal palayam will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.