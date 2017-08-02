Power cuts in Somayampalayam

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Periyanaickenpalayam on August 4 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Areas such as Yamuna Nagar, IOB Colony, Kalappanaickenpalayam, Maruthamalai, GCT Nagar, Agarwal Road, KTN Palayam, Marutham Nagar, Kanuvai, Navavoor Pirivu, KNG Pudur, Bharahiyar University, Thadagam Road, Somayampalayam, and Vasantham Nagar will face suspension.
According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.
Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.
The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More