Power loom job work units begin indefinite strike

Job work units in Tirupur power looms began their indefinite strike today, seeking wage revision of wages and payment of arrears as per the previous agreement.

The non-operation of nearly 1.5 lakh power looms should result in heavy loss for the fabric manufacturers, Power Loom Owners Association sources said.

The unit owners say traders, for whom they weave the fabrics of different grades, failed to implement the 2014 wage agreement that was reached at a tripartite meeting in the presence of district collectors.

Despite a strike some weeks ago, traders were not willing to pay the agreed wages and the district administration failed to interfere, agitators said.

In view of the serious financial problem, many have shut down their units and some even committed suicide, sources said.

The unit owners were pushed to stop production and seek immediate clearance of arrears and wage revision due this year, they added.