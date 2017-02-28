FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Power loom owners to stop production from tomorrow

Covai Post Network
February 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Power loom owners in Coimbatore and Tirupur Districts have announced to stop production of fabrics from tomorrow, in view of fluctuation of the prices of yarn.

The increase in the yarn prices for the last few months has seriously affected the profit margin of power loom owners, who have a total of over two lakh power looms in both the districts, sources in the Power loom Job Workers Association, said.

The strike will result in business worth Rs.200 crore and production loss of 85 lakh metres daily, affecting both the domestic and export business, besides five lakh workers, they said.

The owners – directly taking orders from clothe traders, job workers and also those working on contract – also wanted the Government to bring down the VAT on yarn from five per cent to two per cent, to bring down the yarn prices.

Besides, they seek to put a ban on export waste cotton, which could help further decrease in the prices, the sources said.

A delegation is already in Delhi to discuss the issue with the concerned union ministries, they said.

