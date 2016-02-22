FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Coimbatore


Power loom units end indefinite strike

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2016

The power loom owners have ended their 26-day-long strike following the resolution of their payment issues with the textile manufacturers.

More than 2 lakh power looms in Coimbatore and Tirupur went on an indefinite strike on January 28 over failure to implement the wage agreement of 2014. They claimed that the textile manufacturers had given the revised wages for the first three months, but reverted to the old wages. The 26-day-long strike resulted in production loss of nearly Rs.1,300 crores.

Three rounds of talks, initiated by the two district collectors, failed to settle the issue. This was followed by another round of talks today, held in the presence of state ministers, S.P. Velumani and M.S.M Anandan, district collectors Archana Patnaik and Jayanthi, and senior labour department officials.

At the end of the talks, the manufacturers agreed to pay the revised wages, with a 27 percent increase for Palladam grade, and 30 percent increase for Somanur grade.

The power loom unit owners have said that they will announce the end of the strike after consulting with the office bearers and owners.

The associations have requested the government to take steps to reduce the five percent tax on yarn to two percent, and to make available the net metres used in solar power.

