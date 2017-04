Power shut down around Mylampatti and Seeranaickenpalayam

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Monday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to maintenance works.

Monday (April 24): Karayampalayam, Chinniyampalayam, Mylampatty, R.G.Pudur, Kaikolampalayam and Venkittapuram.

Wednesday (April 26): Seeranaickenpalayam and its surrounding areas, Telungupalayam, Pappanaickenpudhur, Saibaba Colony, Vadavalli, Vedapatti, Maruthamalai, Veerapalayam, Velandipalayam, Selvapuram, part of Sundapalayam, Buzzar Street (Ward 33) and Ponnayarajapuram.