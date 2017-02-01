FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Power shut down around Saravanampatti

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Power supply will be shut down in the 18 areas under the Saravanampatti KV substation from 9 am to 2 pm on February 2 by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) here.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, the reason for shutdown has been cited as routine monthly maintenance works.

The areas include Saravanampatti, Ammankoil, Chinnavedampatti, Ramakrishna Mills, Krishnapuram, Sivananthapuram, Vellakinaru, Urumandampalayam, Goundermills, Subramanipalayam, K.N.G. Pudhur, a part of Maniyakaranpalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Nachimuthunagar, Jayaprakashnagar, Ganapathypudhur, Udayampalayam and Vellakinaru Housing Unit.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS