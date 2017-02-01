Power shut down around Saravanampatti

Power supply will be shut down in the 18 areas under the Saravanampatti KV substation from 9 am to 2 pm on February 2 by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) here.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, the reason for shutdown has been cited as routine monthly maintenance works.

The areas include Saravanampatti, Ammankoil, Chinnavedampatti, Ramakrishna Mills, Krishnapuram, Sivananthapuram, Vellakinaru, Urumandampalayam, Goundermills, Subramanipalayam, K.N.G. Pudhur, a part of Maniyakaranpalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Nachimuthunagar, Jayaprakashnagar, Ganapathypudhur, Udayampalayam and Vellakinaru Housing Unit.