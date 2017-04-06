Power shut down in Kallimadai areas

Power supply will be shut down in 20 areas under the Kallimadai KV substation from 9 am to 2 pm on April 7.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation cited routine monthly maintenance works for the shutdown.

Kamaraj Road, Balan Nagar, Barathi Nagar, Sarkarai Chettiar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, N.G.R Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Hope College to Civil Aero, Ramanuja Nagar, Varatharajapuram, N.K. Palayam, Nandanagar, Krishnapuram, Housing Unit, Singanallur, Ondipudur (one region), G.V.Residency, Masakkalipalayam, Uppilipalayam and Medical College Road will have the shutdown.

There would be shutdown in 28 areas under the Somayampalayam KV substation the same day.