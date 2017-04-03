FLASH NEWS Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th Neduvasal protest team to resume protest from April 7th Delhi court extends police remand of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till 6th April, reports MDMK Chief Vaiko remanded under Sedition Act LV Revanth named winner of Indian Idol 9 Arrest warrant against Rakhi for her remarks on Valmiki ED has seized under PMLA a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s family, reports Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr.AK Walia resigns from the party Pak violates ceasefire again, heavy shelling has been reported in Digwar, along the LoC, J&K 21-year-old girl arrested under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Kottayam, Kerala, reports

Power shut down in Karanampettai, Sulur on April 4, 5

April 3, 2017
Power supply will be shut down in the 15 areas under the Karanampettai substation on April 4 and Sulur KV station on April 5 from 9 am to 2 pm,

According to a statement from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, the shutdown is for routine monthly maintenance works.

While seven areas, including Karanampettai, Paruvai, Sangothipalayam, Perumakgoundenpalayam, Kadampady, Aero Nagar and Kankeyampalayam (One Part) under the Karanampettai substation, will have power shutdown on April 4, there will be power shutdown in eight areas, including Sulur, B.S.Nagar, T.M.Nagar, Kannampalayam, Ranganathapuram, Kangeyampalayam, M.G.Pudur and Ravuthur under the Sulur KV substation the next day.

