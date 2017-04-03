Power shut down in Karanampettai, Sulur on April 4, 5

Power supply will be shut down in the 15 areas under the Karanampettai substation on April 4 and Sulur KV station on April 5 from 9 am to 2 pm,

According to a statement from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, the shutdown is for routine monthly maintenance works.

While seven areas, including Karanampettai, Paruvai, Sangothipalayam, Perumakgoundenpalayam, Kadampady, Aero Nagar and Kankeyampalayam (One Part) under the Karanampettai substation, will have power shutdown on April 4, there will be power shutdown in eight areas, including Sulur, B.S.Nagar, T.M.Nagar, Kannampalayam, Ranganathapuram, Kangeyampalayam, M.G.Pudur and Ravuthur under the Sulur KV substation the next day.