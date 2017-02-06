Power shutdown around Peedampalli, Karanampettai and Kalapatti

Power supply will be shut down in the 36 areas under the Peedampalli, Karanampettai and Kalapatti KV substations from 9 am to 2 pm on 7th and 9th February by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) here, as per the schedule below.

While areas including Kalangal, Peedampalli, Pattanam, Pappampatti, Akkanaickenpalayam, Pattanampudhur, Pappampattipirivu, Kannampalayam, Nadupalayam (one region), Chinna Kuili, Naickenpalayam and Pallampalayam under the Peedampalli power station will face power shutdown on Thursday (9th February), areas including Kalapatti, Vellanaipatti, Veeriyampalayam, Cheranmanagar, Nehru Nagar, Sitra, Kaikolapalayam, Valliampalayam, Balaji Nagar, K.R. Palayam, Villankurichi, Maheshwari Nagar, Thanneerpandal, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Peelamedu Industrial Estate and Sharp Nagar under the Kalapatti substation will face power shutdown on the same day.

Areas including Karanampettai, Paruvai, Sangothipalayam, Perumagoundenpalayam, Kadampady, Aero Nagar and Kankeyampalayam (one part) will face power shutdown on Tuesday (7th February).

According to a release from TANGEDCO, the reason for the shutdown has been cited as routine monthly maintenance works.