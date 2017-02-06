FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Power shutdown around Peedampalli, Karanampettai and Kalapatti

Covai Post Network
February 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Power supply will be shut down in the 36 areas under the Peedampalli, Karanampettai and Kalapatti KV substations from 9 am to 2 pm on 7th and 9th February by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) here, as per the schedule below.

While areas including Kalangal, Peedampalli, Pattanam, Pappampatti, Akkanaickenpalayam, Pattanampudhur, Pappampattipirivu, Kannampalayam, Nadupalayam (one region), Chinna Kuili, Naickenpalayam and Pallampalayam under the Peedampalli power station will face power shutdown on Thursday (9th February), areas including Kalapatti, Vellanaipatti, Veeriyampalayam, Cheranmanagar, Nehru Nagar, Sitra, Kaikolapalayam, Valliampalayam, Balaji Nagar, K.R. Palayam, Villankurichi, Maheshwari Nagar, Thanneerpandal, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Peelamedu Industrial Estate and Sharp Nagar under the Kalapatti substation will face power shutdown on the same day.

Areas including Karanampettai, Paruvai, Sangothipalayam, Perumagoundenpalayam, Kadampady, Aero Nagar and Kankeyampalayam (one part) will face power shutdown on Tuesday (7th February).

According to a release from TANGEDCO, the reason for the shutdown has been cited as routine monthly maintenance works.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS