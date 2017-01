Power supply will be suspended between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the following areas on January 31 due to general maintenance work: Keeranatham, IT Park, Chinna Mettupalayam, Idigarai, Varudhiyampalayam, Vellakinaru Housing Unit, Atthipalayam, a part of Saravanampatti, Viswasapuram, Revenue Nagar and Karattumedu.