Coimbatore


Power shutdown in Kinathukadavu, Kurunallipalayam and Arasur

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kinathukadavu on February 16 from 9 am to 2 pm while areas under KV substation Kurunallipalayam will face shutdown on February 24 and KV substation Arasur will face shutdown on February 20 at the same timings.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

