Power shutdown in Somayampalayam

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas coming under the Somayampalayam KV substation from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (February 3) due to maintenance work:

Padmavathy nagar, Somayampalayam, Vasantham Nagar, Yamuna Nagar, Kavi garden, Abirami nagar, Kalappanaickenpalayam, Durga nagar, Thoppil Nagar, Cheran Indl Estate, Sri ram Avenue, Naalvar nagar, GCT Nagar, Marutham Nagar, Bharahiyar University, KTN Palayam, Golden nagar, IOB Colony, Harini Arcade, TV Nagar, Punitha garden, Navavoor Pirivu, PSBB School Road and Ramasamy Nagar.