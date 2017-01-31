Power shutdown in Sulur, Kallimadai

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Sulur on February 1 from 9 am to 2 pm while areas under KV substation Kallimadai will face the suspension on February 3 from 9 am to 2 pm.

In KV substation Sulur, areas such as T.M. Nagar, Kannampalayam, B.S. Nagar, Ranganathapuram, Kangeyampalayam, M.G. Pudur and Ravuthur will face suspension while in KV substation Kallimadai, areas like Kamaraj Road, Barathi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Ramanuja Nagar, N.K. Palayam, Krishnapuram, Singanallur, G.V. Residency, Uppilipalayam, Balan Nagar, Sarkarai Chettiar Nagar, N.G.R Nagar, Hope College to Civil Aero, Varatharajapuram, Nandanagar, Housing Unit, Ondipudur (one region), Masakkalipalayam and Medical College Road will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.