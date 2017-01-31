FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


Power shutdown in Sulur, Kallimadai

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017
Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Sulur on February 1 from 9 am to 2 pm while areas under KV substation Kallimadai will face the suspension on February 3 from 9 am to 2 pm.

In KV substation Sulur, areas such as T.M. Nagar, Kannampalayam, B.S. Nagar, Ranganathapuram, Kangeyampalayam, M.G. Pudur and Ravuthur will face suspension while in KV substation Kallimadai, areas like Kamaraj Road, Barathi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Jothi Nagar, Ramanuja Nagar, N.K. Palayam, Krishnapuram, Singanallur, G.V. Residency, Uppilipalayam, Balan Nagar, Sarkarai Chettiar Nagar, N.G.R Nagar, Hope College to Civil Aero, Varatharajapuram, Nandanagar, Housing Unit, Ondipudur (one region), Masakkalipalayam and Medical College Road will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

