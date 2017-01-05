Power suspension at Somayampalayam

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Somayampalayam on January 6 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Areas such as Padmavathi nagar, Yamuna Nagar, Kalappa Naicken Palayam, Cheran Indl Estate , GCT Nagar, KTN Palayam, Harini Arcade , Punitha garden, PSBB School Road, Somayampalayam, Kavi Garden, Durga Nagar, Sri ram Avenue, Marutham Nagar, Golden Nagar, TV Nagar, Navavoor Pirivu, Ramasamy Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Abirami nagar, Thoppil Nagar, Naalvar Nagar , Bharathiyar University, IOB Colony and Maruthamalai will face suspension

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.