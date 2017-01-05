FLASH NEWS ‘Dangal’ becomes fastest Bollywood film to earn ₹300 crore 70 trains delayed due to dense fog in North India Niranjan Shah resigns as secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January

Coimbatore


Power suspension at Somayampalayam

Covai Post Network
January 5, 2017

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Somayampalayam on January 6 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Areas such as Padmavathi nagar, Yamuna Nagar, Kalappa Naicken Palayam, Cheran Indl Estate , GCT Nagar, KTN Palayam, Harini Arcade , Punitha garden, PSBB School Road, Somayampalayam, Kavi Garden, Durga Nagar, Sri ram Avenue, Marutham Nagar, Golden Nagar, TV Nagar, Navavoor Pirivu, Ramasamy Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Abirami nagar, Thoppil Nagar, Naalvar Nagar , Bharathiyar University, IOB Colony and Maruthamalai will face suspension

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.

