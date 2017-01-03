Power suspension in Kallimadai

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kallimadai on January 6 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Areas such as Kamaraj road, Bharathi Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Jothi Nagar , Ramanuja Nagar, N.K. Palayam , Krishnapuram , Singanallur, GV Residency, Uppilipalayam, Balan Nagar, Sakkarai Chettiar Nagar, N.G.R Nagar, Hope College to Civil Aerodrome, Varadharajapuram, Nandanagar, Housing Unit, Ondipudur(one region), Masakalipalayam and Medical College Road will face suspension

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.