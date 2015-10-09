Powering the women entrepreneur

Homemaker Sandeep Kaur Anand remembers the tough time she had managing her home based boutique Parineeta Collections and her few months old kid. “I have always wanted to do something for myself. At the same time, I had my little baby to take care of. I am sure like me there are many women who own and run a home based business who also have the responsibility of managing their homes as well. Event Management company, Amigos Siempre offers solutions to help women entrepreneurs achieve their business goals.” Sandeep says.

Friends Pooja Rao and Sandeep Kaur Anand, based out of Coimbatore, joined hands and formed Amigos Siempre. The company aims at helping women entrepreneurs who do business from their homes reach out to the right target audience. They lend a helping hand to such women to market their products and services. This saves the women entrepreneurs valuable money and precious time.

Recently, Amigos Siempre invited homemakers and small scale start-ups who run their brands from the comfort of their homes to come together as a group. This initiative attracted more than 50 such homemakers who deal with a wide range of products. “The tag line of our group is the question is not “who is going to let me”, but “who is going to stop me,” Pooja Rao says.

As members, there are Arthi Balaji from Sai Baba Colony who sells Tupperware products from her home, Heena Rahul, Event Organizer of Go Glam Shopping, Vandana Jaisingh of Shivera Boutique, Sheetal Anand of Universal Designz, Mahima Gwalaani from Suhagan Dupattas, Simrin Gera who deals with Oriflame products, Jasmeet Kaur Anand from Jassie’s Delights, and Poonam Shah from Bombay Kulfi, among others.

Recently the group of women entrepreneurs had their debut meeting at Girnar Chai Gupshupp and this served as the perfect ice-breaking session. This was a very informal meeting post breakfast where the women introduced themselves and their business ventures one after the other. Some of the women knew each other in the group. They recommended each other’s products as well. When Jasmeet Kaur Anand from Jassie’s Delights came ahead and introduced herself, a few women who were her customers were all praise for her puddings.

“I am happy that now I have a platform to market my products without having to pay a huge sum as advertisement and marketing costs.” Vandana Jaisingh of Shivera Boutique said. Motivated by the success of their debut meeting Amigos Siempre has plans of making this a monthly or a bi-monthly affair where the women can update the other women in the group of their latest products, services, discounts and special offers.

Women who wish to become a part of Amigos Siempre’s business group can contact Pooja at 98432-14501