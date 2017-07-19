19 Jul 2017, Edition - 736, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Prakash Raj calls for co-existence with nature

Covai Post Network
July 19, 2017

Popular actor Prakash Raj is all for co-existence with nature instead of seeking material gains from it. He said this in his address during the seminar ‘Uzhavar Thalai’ organised as part of AGRI-INTEX 2017.

The seminar, organised by ICCI and CODDISIA recently, was inaugurated by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chairman Dr BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar who said: “Only the younger generation can achieve and get successful results in all ventures they undertake. India can rule the world through agriculture.”

The seminar, coordinated by Siddha specialist Dr G Sivaraman, adopted resolutions to improve agriculture in the State. It also sought an organic agriculture policy similar to the ones in other States.

It wanted an end to use of inorganic fertilisers in the State and requested the Government to initiate action on war footing to solve farmer debts. This had to be done by negotiating bank repayment periods and interest rates. The meeting also urged the Central and State Governments to have new marketing methods and invest in argo technology.

Nearly 1,300 members, including farmers, college students and corporate executives, participated in the seminar.

