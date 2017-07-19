Prakash Raj calls for co-existence with nature

Popular actor Prakash Raj is all for co-existence with nature instead of seeking material gains from it. He said this in his address during the seminar ‘Uzhavar Thalai’ organised as part of AGRI-INTEX 2017.
The seminar, organised by ICCI and CODDISIA recently, was inaugurated by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chairman Dr BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar who said: “Only the younger generation can achieve and get successful results in all ventures they undertake. India can rule the world through agriculture.”
The seminar, coordinated by Siddha specialist Dr G Sivaraman, adopted resolutions to improve agriculture in the State. It also sought an organic agriculture policy similar to the ones in other States.
It wanted an end to use of inorganic fertilisers in the State and requested the Government to initiate action on war footing to solve farmer debts. This had to be done by negotiating bank repayment periods and interest rates. The meeting also urged the Central and State Governments to have new marketing methods and invest in argo technology.
Nearly 1,300 members, including farmers, college students and corporate executives, participated in the seminar.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......Read More
Addicted to social media? Can't wait to see the notifications gathered by your recently uploaded post? Must check the likes your new profile picture must have garnered......Read More