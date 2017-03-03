Pranab call to bridle divisive forces

Chennai: President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday stressed the need for reining in forces that stand in the way of the progress of the country.

Mukherjee was here today to present the President’s Standard and Colours to 125 Helicopter Squadron and Mechanical Training Institute at Air Force Station Tambaram, near here.

“India is a responsible and emerging power in a multi-polar and multilateral world. The ever changing socio-economic and geo-political scenario in our region of interest demands a strong deterrent against those with nefarious designs affecting the progress, prosperity and security of our nation,” he told the gathering.

The country’s armed forces, apart from deterring external and internal forces, also provides succour to citizens during natural disasters, he said, pointing to the Indian Air Force operations during floods in Uttarakhand, Kashmir Valley and Tamil Nadu.

The 125 Helicopter Squadron (Gladiators) formed in 1983 increased its operational capability and earned praise for its valour within and outside India.

The Gladiators deployed under the UN flag was instrumental in freeing 232 Indian army personnel held in Sierra Leone, he said and commended its role in confining terrorists during their attack in Pathankot.

The Mechanical Training Institute Mukherjee, raised in 1935, had undergone several changes and got its present name in 1980. It has been giving fundamental technical training in aircraft maintenance to young recruits.