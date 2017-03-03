FLASH NEWS Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala, 3 injured

Pranab call to bridle divisive forces

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017

Chennai: President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday stressed the need for reining in forces that stand in the way of the progress of the country.

Mukherjee was here today to present the President’s Standard and Colours to 125 Helicopter Squadron and Mechanical Training Institute at Air Force Station Tambaram, near here.

“India is a responsible and emerging power in a multi-polar and multilateral world. The ever changing socio-economic and geo-political scenario in our region of interest demands a strong deterrent against those with nefarious designs affecting the progress, prosperity and security of our nation,” he told the gathering.

The country’s armed forces, apart from deterring external and internal forces, also provides succour to citizens during natural disasters, he said, pointing to the Indian Air Force operations during floods in Uttarakhand, Kashmir Valley and Tamil Nadu.

The 125 Helicopter Squadron (Gladiators) formed in 1983 increased its operational capability and earned praise for its valour within and outside India.

The Gladiators deployed under the UN flag was instrumental in freeing 232 Indian army personnel held in Sierra Leone, he said and commended its role in confining terrorists during their attack in Pathankot.

The Mechanical Training Institute Mukherjee, raised in 1935, had undergone several changes and got its present name in 1980. It has been giving fundamental technical training in aircraft maintenance to young recruits.

