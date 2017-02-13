Prankster held for making nuisance calls

A 25-year old youth was arrested on charges of having made prank calls to the emergency numbers like Police Control Room and Fire service for the last few months.

Police Commissioner A Amalraj formed a special team after receiving complaints from the control room, 108 ambulance service and fire and rescue department that they had been receiving calls during night. This was more disturbing particularly to women police personnel as the caller used foul language.

The caller, Vanaraj, a construction worker from Theni district, had been using four sim cards. He was traced at Alandurai on the city outskirts, police said. On learning that police was on the trail, Vanaraj fled to his native place in Cumbum. But police tracked and arrested him.

According to records, he had made 88 nuisance calls to control room and 100 calls to Ambulance service, police said.