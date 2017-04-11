Precursor to Swacch Bharat, Loganathan cleans his way to educate children

An unofficial ambassador of Swacch Bharat even before the Clean India campaign was conceived, A Loganathan (51) has been cleaning and maintaining toilets in government and private establishments. And this he has been doing for over 15 years. The money earned has been used for supporing over 1,200 children pursue their studies.

He has studied only up to Class VI. To complement his mission of supporting the education of children, is his own Velliangiri Lathe Works in Appannaickenpatti Pudhur near Sulur.

His taking up the social service of toilet-cleaning was only earn more money to support the poor and needy children. Initially, this work was indeed tough and nauseating, he admits. But then it became a routine and he used to get paid Rs 400 a month which was set aside for welfare activities. But soon his clientele grew and he could cough up money to pay school fees for needy children.

“So far, I have identified and helped over 1,200 children pay their school fees. A social organisation helped me to find the beneficiaries. A bank account is maintained for this and accounts are maintained,” Loganathan says.

The great lives of leaders like Kamaraj, Kakkan, Periyar and Anna inspired him to follow the motto “simple living, high thinking”. “I practise the same with Spartan simplicity seen in these leaders and they have all been champions of the poor. I wanted to be their good follower, though I do not belong to any political party.”

He recounts having read about the Mahatma cleaning night soil and even asking his wife to do the same. ” I see Swacch Bharath as a great movement transforming the face of India, as open defecation is a bane of India. If people practise the spirit of tolerance and empathise with fellow humans, the world will be a different place,” he asserts.

Loganathan’s penchant for public service has led him to contest in the mayoral election in the city in 2014 and he managed to garner 1,744 votes.

“The electoral system has become completely corrupt. I manage to clean to toilets and help the poor. The young generation should clean up the political system, which is reeking with the odour of corruption,” he adds.

“I am twice blessed. My father has not accumulated wealth, but accumulated all divine graces,” says Loganathan’s 27-year-old son Sivaguru who works as a manager in private factory.