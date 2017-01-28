Predictions in Panchagam become true?

Believe it or not! The Hindu Astrological almanac, Arcot Panchangam for the year 2016 – 2017 has been able to predict most of the events that happened so far, including the protest for Jallikattu that brought the youths to the streets.

Events like demonetisation, the Vardah flood, and other catastrophes including earthquakes have also been predicted by the Panchangam.

The second paragraph in page 12 of Arcot Panchagam reads “New changes in banking sector will occur. Black Money will be unearthed. As predicted, Prime Minister Narendra modi announced the biggest decision, till date, of the NDA Government to sack Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations on November 8, 2016.

People were asked by the Government to exchange old notes by depositing them in the bank. It helped to bring out the black money, according to the Reserve Bank of India. New changes in the banking sector were also brought in and new rules were laid.

The third paragraph on the same page had predicted that floods would occur in Chennai, Mahabalipuram, Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu, Maduranthakam, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Neyveli, Panruti and Virudhacahalam.

The predictions were almost accurate as on December 13, 2016 Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts in Tamilnadu were hit by cyclone Vardha. The wind speed of that cyclone was about 120 to 130 kmph.

Vardha brought heavy rains and triggered flash floods in the three districts. Nearly 50 thousand people were evacuated from low lying areas because of the floods.

The Panchagam had further in the first paragraph of page 13 predicted “an earth quake in Indonesia.” Subsequently, an earthquake 6.5 magnitude hit Indonesia in December 2016. Due to this powerful earthquake at least 100 people were killed and more than ten thousand became homeless. Over ten thousand buildings also collapsed.

Natural calamities and demonetisation were not the only predictions. In the second paragraph of page 3 the protests for Jallikattu were also predicted by noting “in the state Capitals there will be protests, demonstrations, road rokos and rail rokos.”

The State of Tamil Nadu and the entire Country, would never forget the uprising of the Student community along with activists who stormed out of their shells to fight for Jallikattu on January 17, 2017.

More than a lakh students and people gathered at Marina beach in Chennai for the protest against the ban on jallikattu. The silent agitations lasted over a week on Marina beach.

The last days of the protests turned violent, resulting in Road roko, Rail roko in various parts of the State.

Talking about the predictions, Astrologer K.N. Narayana Moorthy, who wrote the Arcot Panchangam said that the predictions were made in August 2015 itself.

“Usually it takes three months to complete the writing of a panchagam. Predictions in the Panchagam are written from experience and planetary movements,” he said adding that Arcot writing of Panchagam for 2018 – 2019 was in progress.