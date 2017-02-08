Preparations made ahead of Koniamman Cart festival

With the famous Koniamman Cart festival to begin next week, the district administration has started prepping for it.

In a review meeting held at the District Collectorate on Wednesday, District Collector T.N. Hariharan, who headed the preparation activities, said that ample number of policemen would be assigned during the festival that is to happen between 13th February and 6th March.

In a release, he said that fire engines would also be deployed in the area in order to avert untoward incidents. “An additional fire safety vehicle would also accompany the cart during the procession,” he said.

He further added that police personnel not in uniform would also be deployed to closely monitor the festival.

Other safety measures, including metal detectors, are also to be installed in the area.