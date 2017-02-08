FLASH NEWS DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it

Coimbatore


Preparations made ahead of Koniamman Cart festival

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017

With the famous Koniamman Cart festival to begin next week, the district administration has started prepping for it.

In a review meeting held at the District Collectorate on Wednesday, District Collector T.N. Hariharan, who headed the preparation activities, said that ample number of policemen would be assigned during the festival that is to happen between 13th February and 6th March.

In a release, he said that fire engines would also be deployed in the area in order to avert untoward incidents. “An additional fire safety vehicle would also accompany the cart during the procession,” he said.

He further added that police personnel not in uniform would also be deployed to closely monitor the festival.

Other safety measures, including metal detectors, are also to be installed in the area.

