Presidential poll: EC appoints asst. returning officers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K. Boopathy and Joint Secretary B. Subramaniyam as assistant returning officers for the Presidential elections.

The Presidential polls will be held at the Committee Hall in the State Secretariat between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m on July 17.

The voting members have been asked to submit their requisition form to the ECI on or before July 6.

Accordingly, an elector should produce his/her identity card before the returning officer or has to identify himself/herself as an elector to the satisfaction of the authorities in order to cast the vote.