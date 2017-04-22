Primary aim is to retrieve ‘Two Leaves’ symbol: Minister

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani today said that the primary aim of the two factions of the AIADMK was to retrieve the ‘two leaves’ symbol, that was given by its founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“The two-leaves symbol has been is frozen. We are all working towards retrieving it. The grass root workers and 1.5 crore party cadres want the symbol back,” Velumani told reporters on the sidelines of a review meeting on water supply here.

Stating that both the sides have already formed panels to discuss the issue, he said there was restriction to talk to media with the regard to the political development, as it may lead to more problems.

Asked when the talks would be held, he said the Chief Minister would decide on it after returning from New Delhi, where he has gone to attend the Chief Ministers’ conference.