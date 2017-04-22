FLASH NEWS Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh 13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad Pro-Kannada activists withdraw protest and call off bandh against Baahubali 2, reports Andhra Pradesh sets up welfare board for transgenders Action against schools forcing ‘costly’ books on kids: CBSE Punjab govt cuts down VIP security including CM’s Bihar power firm employees sacked over liquor in office

Coimbatore


Primary aim is to retrieve ‘Two Leaves’ symbol: Minister

Covai Post Network
April 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani today said that the primary aim of the two factions of the AIADMK was to retrieve the ‘two leaves’ symbol, that was given by its founder M.G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“The two-leaves symbol has been is frozen. We are all working towards retrieving it. The grass root workers and 1.5 crore party cadres want the symbol back,” Velumani told reporters on the sidelines of a review meeting on water supply here.

Stating that both the sides have already formed panels to discuss the issue, he said there was restriction to talk to media with the regard to the political development, as it may lead to more problems.

Asked when the talks would be held, he said the Chief Minister would decide on it after returning from New Delhi, where he has gone to attend the Chief Ministers’ conference.

