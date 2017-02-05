Primary health care system needs to be strengthened, says Governor

The spirit of research and innovation in the field of medicine is the need of the hour. I appeal to the health sector led by Corporate and multi specialty hospitals to extend all possible support to revive the spirit of research and innovation in and the fruits of innovation in research and advancements should necessarily reach the poorest sections of the society, said Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, Governor of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Inaugurating the Gem Centre for Robotic Laparoscopy, tipped as the most advanced technology for minimally invasive surgeries, at Gem Hospital and Research Centre, Vidyasagar Rao said that the primary health care system needed to be strengthened further and integrated with the latest technology available in medical sciences.

Quoting George Bernard Shaw, “We have not lost faith, but we have transferred it from God to the Medical Profession,” the Governor said that “medicine – as it is a challenging and noble profession – should be practiced with the best of human intelligence couple with patience and human touch.”

“I congratulate Dr. C. Palanivelu for his innovations and introducing new methodologies in the field of gastroenterology and laparoscopic surgery and for being a pioneer in the field in the whole of South India. I am sure that the introduction of Robotic Surgery and 4K and 3D tech facility in GEM Hospital and Research Center at Coimbatore, which is the emerging medical capital of South India, will cater to the health needs of the patients in general and to those suffering from abdominal ailments in particular.”

“Robotic surgery, as it integrates advanced computer technology with the experience of skilled surgeons will simplify complex procedures in the field of surgical cancer. The 3D and 4D technologies will help in the clearance of tumour , occurring in gastro –intestinal track. The poor would be mostly benefited as Government of India’s Health Insurance Scheme and Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme have brought the corporate hospitals within the reach of the common man,” the Governor added.

He commended Dr. Palanivelu and his team for organising health camps and providing world class health care with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic tools and placing GEM Hospital on the international medical map in the field of laparoscopic surgery. While sounding a warning note as to the prevalence of acid reflex cancer in India, the Governor said that dietary habits, consumption of junk and spicy foods have been a leading cause for food pipe cancer. “It is a bounden duty of the medical fraternity to educate the common man to adopt healthy dietary habits and steer clear of junk food,” the Governor said.

In his speech, Dr. Palanivelu, Founder and Chairman of Gem Hospitals, said the hospital with the pioneering work has evolved into leading player in India, with sub specialties in Bariatric, Hepatobiliary, Colorectal, GI Cancer surgery, and Endo Gynecology scar less surgery and it happen to be the very first center accredited with ISO 90001:20008 certification in the field of gastroenterology and laparoscopic surgery.

B.K.Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra said that the robotic surgery center would be a new feather in GEM Hospitals cap as the most advanced technology is made available and it is another milestone in the journey of GEM Hospitals.