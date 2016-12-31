FLASH NEWS Corruption and Black Money defeat even the good hearted people: PM Modi Banking will return to normalcy in the New Year: PM Modi I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Coimbatore


Prisoner dies following breathlessness

Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A 67-year old man, undergoing one year imprisonment for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year old girl, died of breathing difficulty in the Government Hospital in the wee hours of today.

The Mahila Court in Erode has recently convicted and sentenced Chandrabose, a native of Bhavani, for one year imprisonment for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually a few months ago.

Chandrabose developed breathing problem last night and was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital, where he died, police said.

