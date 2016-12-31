Prisoner dies following breathlessness

A 67-year old man, undergoing one year imprisonment for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year old girl, died of breathing difficulty in the Government Hospital in the wee hours of today.

The Mahila Court in Erode has recently convicted and sentenced Chandrabose, a native of Bhavani, for one year imprisonment for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually a few months ago.

Chandrabose developed breathing problem last night and was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital, where he died, police said.