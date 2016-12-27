Private job fair for differently abled

The Coimbatore District Administration has planned to conduct a one day private job fair for the differently abled people at the District Employment Office here on Friday.

According to an official press release, candidates, irrespective of their age, can participate in the fair which will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. “There is no barrier on educational qualification and candidates will not be charged,” it said.

Interviews will be held for various postings including fitter, turner, computer operator, data entry operator and various positions in several companies.