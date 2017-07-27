Probe against ex-DGP remarks in actor abduction case begins

Kozhikode: The probe against former Director General of Police T P Sen Kumar for alleged​ly making objectionable remarks about abducted actor has started.

Additional Director General B Sandhya, who is heading the probe, has already given a report to the government indicting Sen Kumar in the case.

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had raised objections against him.

Condemning his alleged utterances, WCC had threatened to move the Kerala Women’s Commission.

Sen Kumar had allegedly made the remarks during a telephonic conversation during an interview with a magazine.