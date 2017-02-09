Probe begins on Jallikattu violence

Chennai: Former Justice S Rajeswaran, appointed as the one-man commission to probe the violence during the Jallikattu protests in the State, commenced his inquiry today by visiting the protest area in Marina beach.

Addressing media persons there, Rajeswaran said those affected during the protest can submit complaints to him. The date and time for submitting complaints will be announced soon. “The inquiry report will be submitted in three to four months and I will also be visiting Madurai, Coimbatore and Alanganallur for further investigation,” he said.

He later visited the Nadukuppam fish market, inspected the damage and also interacted with the fishermen.