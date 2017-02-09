FLASH NEWS In every MLA’s residence, OPS camp is threatening their families: Sasikala Verdict in Sasikala disproportionate assets case to be out tomorrow at 10.30 am in the Supreme Court The Panneerselvam camp has been alleging that the AIADMK MLAs were being held captive by the Sasikala camp As far as I am concerned, we will take power, we will take oath, we will put Amma’s photo in Assembly: VK Sasikala IndvsBan: India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Probe begins on Jallikattu violence

Covai Post Network
February 9, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Chennai: Former Justice S Rajeswaran, appointed as the one-man commission to probe the violence during the Jallikattu protests in the State, commenced his inquiry today by visiting the protest area in Marina beach.

Addressing media persons there, Rajeswaran said those affected during the protest can submit complaints to him. The date and time for submitting complaints will be announced soon. “The inquiry report will be submitted in three to four months and I will also be visiting Madurai, Coimbatore and Alanganallur for further investigation,” he said.

He later visited the Nadukuppam fish market, inspected the damage and also interacted with the fishermen.

