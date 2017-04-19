Probe into Tirupur police excess begins

Revenue officials in Palladam today began the inquiry into the police attack during a protest against relocation of a liquor outlet in Samalapuram in Tirupur on April 11.

Officials met the lathicharge victims as also those injured during pelting of stones as part of the protest.

The administration identified 14 persons, including five women, who reported police excesses and have been asked to appear for inquiry in Palladam taluk office.

Inquiry officer and Coimnatore Superintendent of Police Raya Bharati

earlier obtained the views of Easwari who was slapped by ADSP Pandiarajan. The video of this has become viral on social media. The inquiry report was expected to be submitted to the higher authorities in a week, police said.