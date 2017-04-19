FLASH NEWS Bus carrying more than 50 passengers falls into Tons river in Shimla district, many feared dead, rescue team rushing to the spot DMK working President M K Stalin calls for special assembly session, wants fresh trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Both factions of AIADMK will talk to fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers: O Panneerselvam TTV Dinakaran says he has no regrets of being sidelined if it benefits the party Conspiracy charges accepted against LK Advani and MM Joshi in Babri demolition case Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick to become the first man to reach 100 Champions League goals Congress UP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh’s primary membership suspended indefinitely due to alleged anti-party activities, reports China announces “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh AIADMK Symbol Row — 50% vote bank is with us; If Dinakaran gets support from party people then he can run the party: M. Thambidurai Income Tax department conducts searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with tax evasion case

Coimbatore


Probe into Tirupur police excess begins

April 19, 2017
Revenue officials in Palladam today began the inquiry into the police attack during a protest against relocation of a liquor outlet in Samalapuram in Tirupur on April 11.

Officials met the lathicharge victims as also those injured during pelting of stones as part of the protest.

The administration identified 14 persons, including five women, who reported police excesses and have been asked to appear for inquiry in Palladam taluk office.
Inquiry officer and Coimnatore Superintendent of Police Raya Bharati
earlier obtained the views of Easwari who was slapped by ADSP Pandiarajan. The video of this has become viral on social media. The inquiry report was expected to be submitted to the higher authorities in a week, police said.

