Probe ordered into Dileep’s theatre land ownership

Covai Post Network
July 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: The Kerala government has ordered a probe into charges that actor Dileep had unlawfully got an acre to build his theatre complex D- Cinemas at Chalakkudy in Thrissur district.

The direction to the Thrissur Collector to investigate the charges was issued by Revenue Minister E Chandrashekharan.

The issue had cropped up some time ago when the district administration’s move to take action against Dileep was allegedly sabotaged by a minister who had managed to get a role for his kin in a film.

The charge is that the actor had encroached on the land through eight title deeds in 2005.

