Probe sought into religious conversions in Kerala

Kottayam: A Thiruvananthapuram native Bindu has made an application before the Supreme Court to implead in the Hadia case seeking probe by central agencies into religious conversion in Kerala.
Agencies like NIA, IB and RAW should investigate into the alleged activities of IS and Jihadi forces in Kerala, Bindu, whose daughter Nimisha went missing and is believed to have been moved to Afghanistan.
The applications are likely to be taken up by the Apex Court on Monday. In May, the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage of Shafi Jehan and Hadiya, earlier known as Akhila, before she was converted to Islam.
Shafi Jehan moved the Supreme Court which ordered a probe into a possible ‘conspiracy’ of converting Hindu women in Kerala to a Islam.
