  • Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF party fired upon by a terrorist in Anantnag; one security official injured
  • Sasikala leaves from her residence to meet her ailing husband in Global Health City
  • Hyderabad: 75-year-old man’s body lay at his daughter’s flat in LB Nagar for over 30 days
  • PM Modi inaugurates a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat
  • Income Tax Department is conducting searches at about 50 locations on a leading auto manufacturing company
  • Yesvantpur-Kannur Express catches fire near Coimbatore
Coimbatore

Probe sought into religious conversions in Kerala

Covai Post Network
October 8, 2017

Kottayam: A Thiruvananthapuram native Bindu has made an application before the Supreme Court to implead in the Hadia case seeking probe by central agencies into religious conversion in Kerala.

Agencies like NIA, IB and RAW should investigate into the alleged activities of IS and Jihadi forces in Kerala, Bindu, whose daughter Nimisha went missing and is believed to have been moved to Afghanistan.

The applications are likely to be taken up by the Apex Court on Monday. In May, the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage of Shafi Jehan and Hadiya, earlier known as Akhila, before she was converted to Islam.

Shafi Jehan moved the Supreme Court which ordered a probe into a possible ‘conspiracy’ of converting Hindu women in Kerala to a Islam.

