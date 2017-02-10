Productivity conclave to throw light on human capital related issues

The Productivity Conclave – 2017, the flagship event of Coimbatore Productivity Council (CPC) scheduled on February 15 will throw light on critical issues related to ensuring continuity in human capital through some of the best minds in the country.

The conclave is part of the Seventh Edition of Productivity week organised from February 12 to 18 by CPC, which has enlisted senior practicing executives from leading industries and service providers as resource persons to handle

various sessions, a release from CPC President, Dr. Kavidasan said.

Stating that the biggest challenge for any economy was to ensure continuity in human capital, he said this was an asset for economic growth.

Identification nurturing, mentoring, training and polishing the next bunch of leaders was a burning issue in most firms where the current generation is moving out, making way for gen-next, he pointed out.

Senior Vice-President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Titan Company Limited, Bengaluru, Raj Narayan, will inaugurate the conclave and speak on ‘leadership and development for next generation’, he said.

With the theme “From Waste to Profit Through Reduce, Recycle, Reuse”, various competitions on the theme will be conducted and organized during the week, in which industry members and students from colleges and schools will actively participate, as done in previous editions, Kavidasan said.